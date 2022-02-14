Google officially expands Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro sales to Singapore

Google’s Pixel 6 series has been somewhat of a hit since launch, despite the phones being sold in limited regions. After expanding in Europe earlier this month, Google is now opening up sales of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in Singapore.

The Pixel 6 series initially only launched in nine countries in October of last year, but have started to expand to other regions in the time since. In early February, both phones launched in Italy and Spain.

Now, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are also available in Singapore from the Google Store. The launch was previously confirmed by Google, but in a relatively quiet manner. The Pixel 6 is available in Stormy Black and Sorta Seafoam, while the Pixel 6 Pro is available in Stormy Black and Cloudy White.

Alongside the two smartphones, Google is also now selling the second-generation Pixel Stand, 30W USB-C charger, and official Pixel 6 cases in Singapore.

Pricing lands as follows:

Pixel 6 – SGD 999

Pixel 6 Pro – SGD 1,299

Pixel 6/Pro Case – SGD 49

Pixel Stand – SGD 119

30W USB-C Charger – SGD 45

Notably, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are the first Pixel phones to have launched in Singapore since 2020’s Pixel 4a. The Pixel 5, 4a 5G, and Pixel 5a all skipped the region, the latter having only been available in the US and Japan.

As of this month, Google’s Pixel 6 series is available in 12 countries.

More on Pixel 6:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: