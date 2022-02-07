How to use Magic Eraser on Pixel 6, and what to do if it’s missing

Magic Eraser is a fantastic feature on the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. While it isn’t perfect, it can make your photos that much better by removing unwanted background objects. This guide will take you through how to use it, and what might be going on if you don’t see it in Google Photos.

What is Magic Eraser?

Google Photos is filled with some really cool tools. Full photo editing, animated pictures, and the Magic Eraser all contribute to a great photo application. Specifically, Magic Eraser is a function available for Pixel 6 and 6 Pro owners that lets you cut out certain elements of a photo without a hitch. Well, that’s the idea at least.

Magic Eraser makes good use of processing power found in the Pixel 6 series. In essence, Magic Eraser has the job of completely removing a subject and filling in the background with color and detail to match the existing background.

Doing this from one photo is rather difficult, hence the reason that Magic Eraser is pretty good but not great at it. But that’s completely understandable, and it’s generally impressive that it can do what it does.

How to use Magic Eraser on Pixel 6

One of the main reasons Magic Eraser is making its mark as a fantastic feature is the ease of use it offers through Google Photos. You don’t need experience with any photo editing tools or any sort of skill, really. Here’s how to do it:

On your Pixel 6 or 6 Pro, open up the Google Photos app. Once in, find a photo that you’d like to use Magic Eraser on. In general, try to use Magic Eraser on a photo that includes a person in the background or general obstruction you want completely erased. Tap on that photo, and look for the Edit button. Tap it. Scroll through the sections, and find Tools. Tap it, and then tap Magic Eraser. Note: Often, Magic Eraser will be right there in suggested tools when you hit Edit. Use your finger to draw a line around the subject you want to remove. Once a line is drawn and the subject is successfully removed, tap Done and then Save as copy if there’s no more editing needing to be done.

What to do if you can’t find Magic Eraser on your Pixel

If Magic Eraser isn’t showing up on Google Photos for you, there could be a couple of issues. First off, Magic Eraser is only available for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. Other older Pixel phones are not supported to run Magic Eraser.

If you have a Pixel 6 and still aren’t seeing Magic Eraser, the problem could also be that the version of Google Photos in use has been sideloaded. If the version of Google Photos installed isn’t specific to the Pixel 6, Magic Eraser will not work. If none of those situations are the case, you can always try to check for updates to Google Photos to see if a new version fixes this issue. Here’s how to check:

Head to the Google Play store, and tap your profile picture. Find and tap Manage apps & devices. Tap Manage, and select the Updates available modifier. Look through the list, and see if Google Photos has an update available. If so, check the box, and tap the update button – usually a circular arrow with a checkmark in it.

Alternatively, you can uninstall Google Photos by long-pressing the Google Photos icon and tapping App info. From there, you can uninstall and reinstall from the Google Play store.

Note: If you have photos in the Locked Folder, they will be deleted when uninstalling Google Photos. After reinstalling Google Photos, you will have to set up which folders are backed up again.

Hopefully, you’re able to get Magic Eraser working again, so you can start cutting people out of your photos. Even though the feature isn’t perfect, it’s still a really cool tool to be able to use in Google Photos.

