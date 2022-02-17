LineageOS 17.1 dropped from build roster, will no longer receive updates

- Feb. 17th 2022 5:11 am PT

In the world of third-party ROMs, LineageOS has become one of the go-to options. Sadly though, the Android 10-based LineageOS 17.1 is now being dropped from the official build roster in favor of LineageOS 19.0.

In an official announcement post over on the /r/LineageOS subreddit, it was confirmed that some 36 devices will cease seeing updates. All of the Android 10-based builds of LineageOS 17.1 are set to be removed from the servers as the team is testing “build systems for support of LineageOS 19” and require extra space on the builds servers.

That doesn’t mean that LineageOS 19.0 is ready, far from it. As the original post even states that this “does not mean that [we] are shipping soon.” We’ll just have to wait a little longer until an official Android 12-based version of LineageOS is ready for primetime. All of this means that LineageOS 17.1 is now in the retirement phase and any devices listed below will now cease to be supported unless ported to more recent Lineage builds:

Device Codename Maintainers
Google Pixel sailfish intervigil, razorloves
Google Pixel XL marlin intervigil, razorloves
HTC One (M8) m8 bgcngm
HTC One (M8) Dual SIM m8d bgcngm
Huawei Honor 5X kiwi BadDaemon
LeEco Le 2 s2 codeworkx, tImIbreakdown
Motorola Edge racer erfanoabdi, Jleeblanch, SyberHexen
Motorola Moto E 2015 LTE surnia althafvly, theimpulson
Motorola Moto G 2015 osprey althafvly, chil360
Motorola Moto G3 Turbo merlin althafvly
Motorola Moto G4 Play harpia jro1979
Motorola Moto X Play lux jro1979, thopiekar
Motorola Moto Z griffin DD3Boh, erfanoabdi, shr3ps, stargo, vache
Nubia Z17 nx563j BeYkeRYkt
Nvidia Jetson (Nano / Nano 2GB) [Android TV] porg webgeek1234
Nvidia Jetson (Nano / Nano 2GB) [Tablet] porg_tab webgeek1234
Nvidia Jetson (TX2 / TX2 NX) [Android TV] quill webgeek1234
Nvidia Jetson (TX2 / TX2 NX) [Tablet] quill_tab webgeek1234
Nvidia Shield TV (2015 / 2015 Pro / 2017) / Jetson TX1 [Android TV] foster webgeek1234, npjohnson
Nvidia Shield TV (2015 / 2015 Pro / 2017) / Jetson TX1 [Tablet] foster_tab webgeek1234, npjohnson
Nvidia Shield TV 2019 Pro [Android TV] mdarcy webgeek1234, npjohnson
Nvidia Shield TV 2019 Pro [Tablet] mdarcy_tab webgeek1234, npjohnson
OnePlus Nord avicii KakatkarAkshay
Realme 2 Pro RMX1801 sb6596
Samsung Galaxy A3 (2016) a3xelte danwood76, Stricted
Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016) a5xelte danwood76, Stricted
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2016) a7xelte sourajitk, danwood76, Stricted
Samsung Galaxy J7 (2015) j7elte dariotrombello, danwood76, Stricted
Samsung Galaxy S5 Neo s5neolte danwood76, Stricted
Sony Xperia Tablet Z2 LTE castor snc
Sony Xperia Tablet Z2 Wi-Fi castor_windy snc
Wileyfox Swift crackling 115ek
Wingtech Redmi 2 wt88047 nicknitewolf
Xiaomi Redmi K20 / Mi 9T davinci Pig
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 / 8T ginkgo DarkJoker360, danascape
Yandex Phone Amber HighwayStar, vm03

LineageOS 17.1 has provided a route to Android 10 that many devices would simply never have been able to travel down. While it’s sad that no further updates will arrive for those still running this particular version, it’s worth noting that you’re still able to use the ROM with no issues. You simply won’t receive any further updates as of this announcement.

As of this post going live, the build pages for LineageOS 17.1 are still available but will be “removed from the build servers after a short time.”

