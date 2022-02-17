LineageOS 17.1 dropped from build roster, will no longer receive updates

In the world of third-party ROMs, LineageOS has become one of the go-to options. Sadly though, the Android 10-based LineageOS 17.1 is now being dropped from the official build roster in favor of LineageOS 19.0.
In an official announcement post over on the /r/LineageOS subreddit, it was confirmed that some 36 devices will cease seeing updates. All of the Android 10-based builds of LineageOS 17.1 are set to be removed from the servers as the team is testing “build systems for support of LineageOS 19” and require extra space on the builds servers.
That doesn’t mean that LineageOS 19.0 is ready, far from it. As the original post even states that this “does not mean that [we] are shipping soon.” We’ll just have to wait a little longer until an official Android 12-based version of LineageOS is ready for primetime. All of this means that LineageOS 17.1 is now in the retirement phase and any devices listed below will now cease to be supported unless ported to more recent Lineage builds:
|Device
|Codename
|Maintainers
|Google Pixel
|sailfish
|intervigil, razorloves
|Google Pixel XL
|marlin
|intervigil, razorloves
|HTC One (M8)
|m8
|bgcngm
|HTC One (M8) Dual SIM
|m8d
|bgcngm
|Huawei Honor 5X
|kiwi
|BadDaemon
|LeEco Le 2
|s2
|codeworkx, tImIbreakdown
|Motorola Edge
|racer
|erfanoabdi, Jleeblanch, SyberHexen
|Motorola Moto E 2015 LTE
|surnia
|althafvly, theimpulson
|Motorola Moto G 2015
|osprey
|althafvly, chil360
|Motorola Moto G3 Turbo
|merlin
|althafvly
|Motorola Moto G4 Play
|harpia
|jro1979
|Motorola Moto X Play
|lux
|jro1979, thopiekar
|Motorola Moto Z
|griffin
|DD3Boh, erfanoabdi, shr3ps, stargo, vache
|Nubia Z17
|nx563j
|BeYkeRYkt
|Nvidia Jetson (Nano / Nano 2GB) [Android TV]
|porg
|webgeek1234
|Nvidia Jetson (Nano / Nano 2GB) [Tablet]
|porg_tab
|webgeek1234
|Nvidia Jetson (TX2 / TX2 NX) [Android TV]
|quill
|webgeek1234
|Nvidia Jetson (TX2 / TX2 NX) [Tablet]
|quill_tab
|webgeek1234
|Nvidia Shield TV (2015 / 2015 Pro / 2017) / Jetson TX1 [Android TV]
|foster
|webgeek1234, npjohnson
|Nvidia Shield TV (2015 / 2015 Pro / 2017) / Jetson TX1 [Tablet]
|foster_tab
|webgeek1234, npjohnson
|Nvidia Shield TV 2019 Pro [Android TV]
|mdarcy
|webgeek1234, npjohnson
|Nvidia Shield TV 2019 Pro [Tablet]
|mdarcy_tab
|webgeek1234, npjohnson
|OnePlus Nord
|avicii
|KakatkarAkshay
|Realme 2 Pro
|RMX1801
|sb6596
|Samsung Galaxy A3 (2016)
|a3xelte
|danwood76, Stricted
|Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016)
|a5xelte
|danwood76, Stricted
|Samsung Galaxy A7 (2016)
|a7xelte
|sourajitk, danwood76, Stricted
|Samsung Galaxy J7 (2015)
|j7elte
|dariotrombello, danwood76, Stricted
|Samsung Galaxy S5 Neo
|s5neolte
|danwood76, Stricted
|Sony Xperia Tablet Z2 LTE
|castor
|snc
|Sony Xperia Tablet Z2 Wi-Fi
|castor_windy
|snc
|Wileyfox Swift
|crackling
|115ek
|Wingtech Redmi 2
|wt88047
|nicknitewolf
|Xiaomi Redmi K20 / Mi 9T
|davinci
|Pig
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 / 8T
|ginkgo
|DarkJoker360, danascape
|Yandex Phone
|Amber
|HighwayStar, vm03
LineageOS 17.1 has provided a route to Android 10 that many devices would simply never have been able to travel down. While it’s sad that no further updates will arrive for those still running this particular version, it’s worth noting that you’re still able to use the ROM with no issues. You simply won’t receive any further updates as of this announcement.
As of this post going live, the build pages for LineageOS 17.1 are still available but will be “removed from the build servers after a short time.”
