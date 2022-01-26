LineageOS 18.1 now supports the OnePlus 9

After supporting the high-end Pro model, LineageOS 18.1 builds based upon Android 11 are now available for the smaller, cheaper OnePlus 9.

The recent OxygenOS 12.0 update hasn’t been welcomed by hardcore OnePlus fans, and so LineageOS support moving forward might offer a safe haven for those wanting clean, concise Android builds without a huge ColorOS influence. After years of sticking to a recipe that, at least on the surface, is closely aligned with the Pixel experience, Android 12 on OnePlus smartphones has diverged quite dramatically.

For those unaware, LineageOS 18.1 is based upon Android 11 and means that if you are hoping to sideload this particular build on your OnePlus 9, it’s worth mentioning that you’ll downgrade your device by sideloading if it is already running OxygenOS 12. Sadly, while the LineageOS Wiki pages are now live for the OnePlus 9 (lemonade), the builds are not yet available on the official repository at this point in time. However, we expect builds to arrive soon for those impatient souls hoping to get updated as soon as they are able.

By starting with LineageOS 18.1 support, it’s a good sign that we’ll see future Android builds be made available for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro over the coming months and years. If you have held off updating your device to the official OxygenOS 12 build based upon Android 12, this could provide the perfect alternative to what will be a ColorOS-laden future for the “Never Settle” brand. LineageOS is lauded for its “clean” experience that expands upon what is found upon Google Pixel devices with added customization options and enhanced features.

