Google Workspace Migrate tool for account admins is now generally available 

Google Workspace Migrate is the result of a 2017 acquisition that hit beta two years later. The tool is now generally available to let admins assess, plan, and conduct migration projects from third-party enterprise services.

Migrate is a “first-party, on-premise product” that moves large amounts of data and users/accounts into Google Workspace. There are three main aspects:

Assessment: Quickly scan source environments to help accurately plan for key project milestones and watch points Migration: Efficiently migrate valuable data from a variety of sources (see below) Track: Easily identify project progress and health with detailed aggregate and granular logging functionality

It works with Microsoft Exchange, SharePoint, OneDrive, Box, and file shares, with specific versions below:

Exchange: Exchange 2010, 2013, 2016, and Microsoft 365

Sharepoint: SharePoint 2010, 2013, 2016, SharePoint Online, and OneDrive for Business

File shares: A Windows-accessible file share (for example, SMB or NFS)

G Suite Business and Google Workspace environments are also supported as sources. In the latter cases, admins can select what data (Gmail, Calendar, Drive, etc.) or information (organizational units, users, or subsets of data) is transitioned.

The following Workspace editions are supported: Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Standard, Education Plus, and legacy G Suite Business customers. Google Workspace Migrate is not available for:

Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Education Fundamentals, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as legacy G Suite Basic customers

Set-up instructions are available here.

