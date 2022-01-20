Twitter Communities arrive on Android, months behind iOS and the web

Over the past couple of years, Twitter has been trying out new methods of interacting with followers, including Spaces and more tweet controls. Last year, the social network launched “Twitter Communities,” and now the feature is finally making its way to Android.

Announced this week, Twitter says the latest version of its Android app brings support for Communities to those using Samsung, Google Pixel, and other Android devices. The feature first launched in September of last year with support for iOS and the web.

Twitter Communities are designed to create a focused group of users and content around one topic, similar to Reddit’s subreddits. Google+, which has long since been closed, also had a similar feature of the same name. When tweets are sent to a Community, they don’t show up in the main feed or their own profile.

As it stands today, though, Twitter still requires Communities to be manually approved, but once created a Community can be invite-only or open to all. Twitter previously announced that the feature is adding a “request to join” option, a Q&A feature, and more.

More on Twitter:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: