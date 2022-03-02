Google employees will return en masse to Bay Area offices starting in April 

Back in December, Google postponed its early 2022 return to office plans and held out on providing a new date amid the Omicron wave. Google informed US employees today that they have to return to offices at the start of April.

Starting the week of April 4 (via Bloomberg and CNBC), Googlers will have to spend at least three days a week in the office, while the other two can be spent working from home. Google calls this arrangement a “flexible workweek.” This applies to employees in the San Francisco Bay Area, including the Mountain View headquarters, and other cities in the US.

“But the advances in prevention and treatment, the steady decline in cases that we continue to see, and the improved safety measures we have implemented across our Bay Area sites now mean we can officially begin the transition to the hybrid work week.” Vice President of Global Benefits John Casey

The company will spend this month transitioning, while work from home extensions can be requested. Google shared that 85% of applications to either be fully remote or switch to a new location have been granted, with nearly 14,000 employees now in that position.

Alongside this, Google will begin restoring full access to office amenities like fitness centers and cafeterias, as well as music and game rooms and other lounges. Full shuttle service will also be restored. Employees must be fully vaccinated to work on site, while masks are no longer required for them.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: