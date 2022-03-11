The difference between GPay and Google Pay – Which one should you use?

Google’s product naming and marketing have sometimes lacked efficiency, leaving customers confused as to what product or app they’re actually using. One prime example is Google Pay – er – GPay. This guide will explain the difference between the two and which one you should start using.

What is Google Pay?

Mobile payments may feel like a natural part of life now, but that hasn’t always been the case. In fact, mobile NFC payments are relatively new. Originally, Google’s Android devices used Android Pay for mobile payments. It was an easy way to store credit and debit cards that could be used for wireless payments in store.

Eventually, Android Pay merged with Google Wallet and became Google Pay. The newly redone Google Pay became the go-to for contactless payments as well as sending money to friends and family. While this app is still usable, the ability to send money to friends and family has moved to a newer and functionally superior app.

What is GPay?

GPay was built on the basis of Google Pay. Originally developed for India, GPay – or what is now confusingly called the Google Pay app – is a hub for not only contactless transactions but also peer to peer (P2P) payments, financial tracking, offers, and even securing parking in certain cities. In all, GPay is a well-rounded tool for paying anyone or anything. We have a full guide on using GPay for making the most of the app.

Which one should you use?

The answer seems to be pretty obvious in this case: GPay is the superior app. Not only does it accomplish everything the old app does, but it adds more functionality beyond tapping to pay via NFC in store.

There is still a use case for the older Google Pay app, however. For those who want a simple app with very easy access to credit cards, loyalty cards, vaccination records, and more, the older app (to the left in the below image) is probably the right go-to. Being able to pop the Google Pay app onto your homescreen for easy access to cards might be the best option for some.

If you’re using a Google Pixel, there’s a chance you’ll have both installed on your phone. When you want to make a payment to friends or family, take a look at financials, or claim online offers via the GPay app, look for the GPay app icon (pictured above to the right). Of course, there’s nothing wrong with using the older app for making quick contactless payments. However, if you want to get the most out of what Google Pay has to offer, use the GPay app.

