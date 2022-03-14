Google oddly promotes ‘the new Chromebook’ that unfortunately isn’t a Pixelbook

While Google hasn’t released a new Pixelbook since 2019, OEM partners have continued to release flagship Chrome OS devices and different form factors. In a rather peculiar Instagram post today, Google talks about a “new Chromebook” from HP as if it were its own.

Google has 12.8 million followers on Instagram and this afternoon wanted you to “Say hello to the new Chromebook.” There’s no acknowledgement in the caption that this is actually HP’s Elite Dragonfly Chromebook announced at CES. Google tells people to check the link in its bio for more details and that eventually takes them to the Chrome Enterprise device listing.

However, if you only read the caption and didn’t notice the small HP logo in the screen bezel, you’d think this is a Google-made Chromebook. One thing to keep in mind is that the audience for Google’s Instagram channel is quite mainstream and previously only ever highlighted first-party hardware from Nest and Pixel. For example, people just looking at the post and starting a web search about Google’s “new Chromebook” won’t find anything.

The post goes on to highlight:

“It’s sleek and secure enough for getting work done on the fly”: ~1kg weight, 13.5-inch 3:2 display up to QHD and 1,000 nits of brightness, 360-degree hinge

“You can be a video-call pro with noise-canceling mics and a light-correcting camera”: AI noise cancellation, 5MP front-facer

“Enjoy all-day battery life and the first-ever haptic trackpad on a Chromebook”: Up to 51Wh battery and 90% charge in 90 minutes over USB-C, while the trackpad is “tightly” integrated with Chrome OS

Other specs include 12th Gen Intel processors, up to 32GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, fingerprint sensor, wireless charging for the USI stylus, and optional 5G. Ports include two Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C), USB 3.2, and HDMI.

The HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook won’t even be available until April, and more details will be released closer to launch.

