Google Maps facing partial outage on web and with third-party APIs, including directions

Google Maps is partially down this morning with the outage particularly impacting its website and APIs for third-party applications that use Google’s location services.

While maps.google.com loads, you cannot search for locations with an error message appearing at the bottom of your screen:

We’re sorry, but an error has occurred. Please reload the page.

We’re having much more luck using the Android app, though some aspects feel slower than normal. Directions, search, and opening listings works for us. The iOS client seems to be facing more issues, but does work.

Meanwhile, the Google Maps Platform for third-party applications is seeings issues with:

Cloud Styling, Directions API, Gaming Services, Google Maps Platform, Maps APIs, Maps Embed API, Maps JavaScript API, Maps Static API

The “Service outage” was posted to the Maps Platform status page at 9:53 a.m. PT.

The Directions API is a web service that uses an HTTP request to return JSON or XML-formatted directions between locations. You can receive directions for several modes of transportation, such as transit, driving, walking, or cycling.

However, Google posted on its Issue Tracker at 8:47 a.m. You’ll find many complaints from companies and enterprise developers on that thread.

At 11 a.m., Google said that “mitigation work is currently underway” and that “Maps API Services are starting to return to normal.”

The Google Workspace and Google Cloud status dashboards are not reporting any other service issues at this time. Compared to Nest or even Workspace products, Google Maps very rarely goes down.

Updating…

