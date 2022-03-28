OnePlus 10 Pro shows up early at online retailer that hints price will be roughly the same

It’s been over three months since the OnePlus 10 Pro was announced in Europe, and now we finally know when the device is coming to the rest of the world. A retailer in Germany is hinting that the price of the OnePlus 10 Pro won’t change all that much.

A product listing from MediaMarkt, an online retailer based in Germany, shows the OnePlus 10 Pro in its 128GB variant. The specs and other details are, of course, identical to the Chinese variant, but this is our first indication as to what the price of the global model will be.

According to this listing, the OnePlus 10 Pro will carry a price tag of €899 in Germany, the same price that the OnePlus 9 Pro landed at in the country. That’s a strong sign that OnePlus won’t be changing prices very much, though things could certainly change from region to region. For instance, the OnePlus 9 Pro was $969 in the United States, and some countries saw a launch price of around €919 in parts of Europe.

If this price does turn out to be accurate, it’s certainly good news, given that OnePlus has increased the price of its flagship smartphone for every single major refresh since the brand’s 2014 debut.

