Bandwidth: PlayStation Plus debuts new subscription service, GeForce Now gets Chromebook app

This week marks the introduction to PlayStation’s newest subscription service meant to take on Xbox Game Pass’ overall success. To add, Amazon Luna is finally adding the first round of game additions to its offering list, plus dishing out some free ones for Prime users.

Bandwidth is 9to5Google’s weekly look at the cloud gaming market beyond Google’s own Stadia platform. Every Friday, we take a look at the biggest news regarding services such as Nvidia GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, PlayStation Now, and Xbox Game Pass, among others. Come back weekly, and don’t forget to check out Stadia Changelog, our weekly roundup of everything new on Stadia.

PlayStation Plus gets a makeover

PlayStation Plus has been around since 2010, but it wasn’t until recently that the service has been given a complete overhaul. This week, Sony announced that PlayStation Plus would be divided into three new tiers for gamers, depending on their preference.

The first tier is called PlayStation Plus Essential and starts at $9.99/month offering a couple of very basic options. Users get two monthly downloadable games, discounts on games, cloud storage access for titles, and online multiplayer access. In general, if you own a PS4 or PS5, the first tier is an absolute must.

For those looking for something a little extra, the next tier – PlayStation Plus Extra – starts at $14.99/month and comes with just a bit more. Users get access to “up to 400” PS4 and PS5 titles, which are downloadable for play.

Lastly, at $17.99/month with PlayStation Plus Premium, users will get “up to 340” additional games – bringing your total to 740 games – including some PS3 and even earlier titles through cloud streaming. In addition, cloud streaming in general is unlocked for those wanting to play on the PS4, PS5, and PC. These users also get trials for certain games to try before purchase.

Amazon Luna drops its first batch of games

So far, subscribers to the Amazon Luna+ channel will be getting two new games to add to their playlist. The first is Lost Judgement, which has you play the role of a “street-fighting detective” to investigate a thrilling and exceedingly airtight crime. Second, users will be able to play Okami HD wherein users play as Amaterasu, a sun goddess who is portrayed as a legendary wolf. Unfortunately, Okami HD won’t be coming to Luna+ until April while Lost Judgement is available now.

Amazon Prime subscribers will be getting some titles previously available on the Luna+ and Retro channels in April:

Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition

Amnesia: Rebirth

Tracks

King of Fighters ’98

GeForce Now releases official Chromebook app and adds new games

Released on Thursday, the new GeForce Now Chromebook app downloadable from Google Play is NVIDIA’s official build meant to get the best games to your favorite Chromebook. With GeForce Now downloaded natively to your Chromebook, you’re getting 1440p, 120fps, and HDR gaming – something that would otherwise be very difficult to do. In fact, we got a chance to try out NVIDIA’s newest Geforce Now app.

GeForce Now’s latest release is as slick and smooth as it is on your Android phone, iPhone, iPad, and Windows or MacOS-powered computer, just in a newly packaged form specifically for Chromebook and Chrome OS. Things are now just a little more accessible for Google fans and Chrome OS gamers.

In addition to this release, GFN has brought a few more games to the massive list of those available through game streaming. All of the titles listed are available now:

With Amazon Luna finally starting to dole out new games and PlayStation Plus getting a somewhat confusing revamp, this week in cloud gaming has been quite a busy one. GeForce Now has new titles coming every week which we’ll be adding in our breakdown when released.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: