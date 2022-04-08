Roborock’s new S7 MaxV smart bot cleaner with neural processing tech, real-time video, more now $90 off

Roborock is introducing its next generation of smart home cleaning robots with the new S7 MaxV series. Enhancements across the board deliver the brand’s most capable and intelligent autonomous robotic vacuum and mopping system to date. Powered by LiDAR navigation with the second-generation ReactiveAI 2.0 system, onboard real-time home video calling, and 3D mapping, the new S7 MaxV series delivers the most convenient, feature-rich, and intelligent cleaning bots from Roborock yet. Head below for a closer look, a nice price drop, and more details.

Introducing ReactiveAI 2.0 Obstacle Avoidance System

Leveraging a series of new onboard high-tech modules – RGB camera, 3D structured light sensor, and the all-new neural processing unit – to support the updated ReactiveAI 2.0 Obstacle avoidance system, the S7 MaxV can handle just about anything in your home that might be in its way. It recognizes objects, furniture, and all of the floor types in your space (it will automatically adjust suction power and scrub intensity depending on the surface it is gliding over), adapting quickly to neatly clean around them regardless of how dark it might be at the time.

Alongside 3D multicolor mapping with the usual scheduling, room-specific user settings, no-go zones, and more, it also understands where all of your furniture and things of that nature are inside of the companion app. This allows users, for example, to engage a quick clean around the dining room table after meals to quickly pickup any loose crumbs and mop up afterwards at the tap of a button.

Featuring advanced VibraRise mopping tech

Speaking of the onboard mopping system, Roborock has once again employed its handy VibraRise tech here. Not only does the app deliver user-created no-mop zones, but VibraRise combines with sonic mopping to automatically lift the mop off the floor so it, for example, doesn’t get the carpets wet. Effectively negating the need to do those annoying manual pre-clean preparation runs many less advanced competitors require, its 5100pa suction power intelligently vacuums your home while the VibraRise system neatly handles mopping duties all in one go.

S7 MaxV home monitoring and real-time video calling

The new Roborock S7 MaxV series also features onboard home monitoring and real-time video calling. Not only does the onboard RGB camera help with object avoidance, but you can also use it to make video calls anywhere in your home with 2-way audio, so you can check up on the pets, hear them, and talk back.

An Ultra-Dock That Does It All

Alongside voice or smartphone control and the new Empty Wash Fill Dock, anyone looking for a high-tech cleaning solution will want to consider the new S7 MaxV series. The optional self-cleaning Empty Wash Fill Dock automates the system to new heights, washing the mop heads after each session, refilling the cleaning unit’s water supply (up to 300 sqm, which is “50% more than its predecessors”), and delivering auto-empty features on the vacuum side of things for up to seven weeks.

The S7 MaxV series comes in three flavors: The base unit described above known as the S7 MaxV, the S7 MaxV Plus with the auto empty dock, and the soon-to-be-available flagship S7 MaxV Ultra with the aforementioned automated mopping and vacuuming dock.

The S7MaxV is now available at $90 off the going rate via Amazon.

