How to get Apple Music on your Google Home devices

There are tons of music streaming services out there, and Apple Music is one of the more popular ones for offering lossless playback at a reasonable price. So how do you listen to your music from Apple Music on Google Home devices? Well, it’s quite easy. This guide will take you through it step by step.

Why Apple Music?

Well, it might sound odd, but Apple Music actually offers a fantastic streaming experience. In my opinion, the Apple Music app actually works much better on Android than it does on iOS. That being said, there’s no reason you wouldn’t want to use it with your Google Nest Hub or Nest speakers.

While lossless playback is available on iOS and Android devices, playing Apple Music through Nest Speakers doesn’t offer quite a HiFi experience, but it does make things easier. You can control playback with general “Hey, Google…” commands and stream your Apple Music apps to single speakers and groups. As long as the speaker is connected to your Google Home household, you’ll be able to play Apple Music on it.

How to link your Apple Music account to Google Home

In order to get started, you just need to have the Google Home app on Android or iOS installed and set up. This guide is going to break down how to switch to Apple Music and link an account after your Nest speakers and hubs are already set up. Here’s how to link your Apple Music account:

On your device, open the Google Home app. In the recommended section, tap Settings. Scroll down until you see the Services section, and tap Music. Look through the available services, and tap Apple Music. Confirm you want to Link Account. Sign in with your Apple ID on the following pages. Note: Be prepared to go through two-factor authentication. When asked if you’re allowing Google to access Apple Music, hit Allow.

After following this process successfully, Google Home will finish linking your Apple Music account and automatically set it as the default music provider when asking Google to play music on your speakers.

How to play music on Nest speakers

After linking your account, Apple Music will be the default music provider. This means if you ask Google to play music, that music will come from your Apple Music library. You can say phrases like this: “Hey, Google…”

“Play my music.”

“Play my playlist …”

“Shuffle my music.”

You can also use voice commands to play the next track and repeat a song if need be. Say something like “Hey, Google. Play the next song.”

All in all, Apple Music works very well integrated with Google Home. Even though playback isn’t technically lossless on these devices, the Nest speakers are good enough to make up for the lost ones and zeroes along the way.

