Pixel’s At a Glance may soon keep track of your grocery pickups and deliveries

It should soon be possible to use the At a Glance widget on Pixel phones to keep track of your grocery orders, including when pickups are ready and when deliveries are on their way.

Grocery tracking

In the last few years (especially with social distancing) grocery pickup and delivery options have become much more prevalent. Many major stores offer their own delivery and pickup options for customers, and those that don’t can often still be delivered through services like Instacart and Shipt.

As Google is constantly striving for the Assistant to be ambiently helpful throughout your daily life, it comes as no surprise that recent updates to the Google Search app include the beginnings of work toward tracking grocery pickup/delivery orders on Pixel phones. Like the Assistant’s current support for things like flight information in At A Glance, the pertinent details of your grocery orders will be obtained via the contents of your Gmail inbox.

<string name=”ambient_settings_grocery_subtitle”>Grocery deliveries and pickups from Gmail</string>

If you have a grocery delivery or pickup in the near future, you should see a message about it in the At a Glance widget on your Pixel’s home or lock screen. The message should tell you the name of the store or app you ordered from and what time your order will be ready. Similarly, once your order has been safely picked up or delivered, the At a Glance message will reflect that.

<string name=”assistant_grocery_pickup_pre_static”>%1$s pickup scheduled at %2$s</string>

<string name=”assistant_grocery_pickup_ready”>%1$s pickup ready now</string>

<string name=”assistant_grocery_delivery_pre_static”>%1$s delivery scheduled at %2$s</string>

<string name=”assistant_grocery_delivery_completed”>%1$s order delivered</string>

This upcoming At a Glance feature comes as part of an ongoing expansion of the widget that has so far brought information about connected Bluetooth devices, safety checks, and earthquake alerts.

