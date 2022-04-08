Google officially making Pixel displays, batteries, and other repair parts available on iFixit

Google is partnering with iFixit to make Pixel phone repairs easier by making genuine spare parts available online.

The company touts a “full range of spare parts for common Pixel phone repairs” including batteries, cameras, and displays. The latter is a common thing that breaks, while battery replacements will extend how long you can use a device. These components will be available individually or as part of iFixit Fix Kits that include the necessary tools to perform the repair:

An exact list was not made available today, but parts for the 2017 Pixel 2 to last year’s Pixel 6 Pro will be offered, while Google commits to supporting future models with this initiative. Repair guides for Google Pixel devices from iFixit will also be available:

We will be continuing to write our step-by-step Google Pixel phone repair guides, which are comprehensive going all the way back to the original Pixel. Repair guides are live for every Pixel through the Pixel 5, and we are writing guides for the 5a, 6, and 6 Pro right now. iFixit

“Genuine Google parts” will be available “starting later this year” in the US, Canada, UK, EU, and Australia. The company specifically has “independent repair professionals and skilled consumers with the relevant technical experience” in mind for this program.

iFixit has a similar partnership with Samsung set for this summer, while it previously worked with Motorola on official DIY repair kits. It added today:

We have been collaborating with Google’s team to improve repairability of Pixel phones for the last five years and look forward to continuing that relationship.

Looking ahead, Google says it will be “expanding [its] repair network and improving repairability across [its] products.” The former today includes walk-in support providers for Pixel phones in the US, Canada, UK, Germany, and Japan with “more to come.” Additionally:

We also make training, documentation, tools and spare parts available to our authorized repair partners, and we plan on expanding this availability in the future.

Google says that easier repairs are part of its broader hardware sustainability efforts, including using recycled material in all products going forward, carbon-neutral shipments, and plastic-free packaging by 2025.

