What’s on Google TV: Stranger Things 4 trailer, HBO Max takes #3 slot in streaming wars

This week Netflix released the first trailer for Stranger Things 4, the next season of the acclaimed show, while HBO Max reportedly earned the third slot in the streaming wars. Here’s what you need to know.

iMDb TV is becoming ‘Freevee’

Amazon this week announced that, on April 28, its ad-supported streaming service iMDb TV will be rebranded as “Amazon Freevee.” The rebranding will also come with a renewed focus on original content.

TCL launches a new batch of Google TV models

Available first in Europe, TCL has launched a new collection of 4K TVs using the Google TV platform. You can read more on the new lineup below, but at least some of these should make their way to the US sometime this Summer.

Netflix releases Stranger Things 4 trailer and double thumbs-up rating

In an effort to deliver better recommendations, Netflix is rolling out a new ratings option with a “double thumbs up.” Appearing alongside the normal like and dislike buttons, this new option is designed to show that you as the viewer especially loved that show or movie, and that will carry more weight in Netflix’s recommendations.

Double thumbs up is rolling out to the Netflix app on Google TV, other smart TV platforms, the web, and mobile apps too.

Netflix also this week released the first trailer for the penultimate season of its hit show Stranger Things. Stranger Things 4 will hit the service on May 28, with a fifth and final season set to come at a later date.

HBO Max has reportedly taken the #3 streaming slot

According to a new report from JustWatch (via CordCuttersNews), HBO Max has apparently taken over the #3 slot behind Netflix and Amazon Prime Video in the streaming wars. While the service only has a small lead over Disney+ and Hulu, it’s certainly an impressive rise for HBO Max.

WarnerBros Discovery deal closes

It was announced this week that the deal between WarnerBros and Discovery has closed, and that the two companies will commence with their merger. This will most notably see HBO Max and Discovery+ merge their services together.

The new company’s CEO David Zaslav said:

Today’s announcement marks an exciting milestone not just for Warner Bros. Discovery but for our shareholders, our distributors, our advertisers, our creative partners and, most importantly, consumers globally With our collective assets and diversified business model, Warner Bros. Discovery offers the most differentiated and complete portfolio of content across film, television and streaming. We are confident that we can bring more choice to consumers around the globe while fostering creativity and creating value for shareholders.

