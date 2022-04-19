Chrome Web Store adding Established Publisher and Featured extension badges

Over the past few years, Google has worked to clean up, boost privacy, and increase security on the Chrome Web Store. The latest effort introduces badges in the Chrome Web Store to better highlight high-quality extensions.

Extensions awarded the Featured badge have been manually evaluated by “Chrome team members,” and follow Google’s “technical best practices and meet a high standard of user experience and design.”

This includes “using the latest platform APIs and respecting the privacy of end-users,” as well as “providing an enjoyable and intuitive experience.” The store listing also has to have quality screenshots and be detailed. 

Chrome developers can submit a review request to get the Featured badge from this support page under My item > I want to nominate my extension. The workflow does not appear to be live yet. and additional details will be available here.

There’s also the Established Publisher badge for developers that have “verified their identity and demonstrated compliance with the developer program policies.” The latter specifically entails a “consistent positive track record with Google services and compliance with the Developer Program Policy.”

When viewing a Chrome Web Store listing, badges appear underneath the extension name in blue. Hovering over lets end users learn about each badge.

