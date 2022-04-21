Google Store Earth Day deals: $80 Nest Cam, $100 Thermostat, $150 doorbells, and more

Following last week’s spotlight and initial discount, the Google Store is running a number of Nest smart home deals for Earth Day.
In addition to $50 off the third generation Nest Learning Thermostat, the Nest Thermostat is down to $99.99, though you might get a better – if not free – offer from your utility company.
- Nest Cam (Wired) Review: Google’s adorable indoor cam is not the no-brainer it should be
- Nest Cam Review: Google’s versatile battery & floodlight design is held back by its app
Meanwhile, the Nest Cam (wired) is $20 off and is now just $79.99. It’s available in Snow, Fog, Linen, and Sand with a maple wood base. The Nest Cam (battery) is down to $149.99 after $30 off, with the two and four packs also seeing discounts, but you’re better off buying individually for greater savings. There are currently no floodlight discounts.
Both the battery and wired Nest doorbells are now $150 each after sizable discounts of $30 and $80, respectively. Rounding out the list is a $69.99 Nest Audio and $64.99 Nest Hub.
The Google Store kicked off these Earth Day deals today, and they end Sunday, May 1.
More on Google Store:
- Google Doodle shows the brutal realities of climate change over time
- Google Store redesign lays groundwork for Pixel Watch addition, simplifies navigation
- Chelsea: April store events include making ‘Pixel Planters’ for Earth Day and photo walks
- Google Store refresh gives more prominence to Pixel Pass
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.