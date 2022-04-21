Google Store Earth Day deals: $80 Nest Cam, $100 Thermostat, $150 doorbells, and more

Following last week’s spotlight and initial discount, the Google Store is running a number of Nest smart home deals for Earth Day.

In addition to $50 off the third generation Nest Learning Thermostat, the Nest Thermostat is down to $99.99, though you might get a better – if not free – offer from your utility company.

Meanwhile, the Nest Cam (wired) is $20 off and is now just $79.99. It’s available in Snow, Fog, Linen, and Sand with a maple wood base. The Nest Cam (battery) is down to $149.99 after $30 off, with the two and four packs also seeing discounts, but you’re better off buying individually for greater savings. There are currently no floodlight discounts.

Both the battery and wired Nest doorbells are now $150 each after sizable discounts of $30 and $80, respectively. Rounding out the list is a $69.99 Nest Audio and $64.99 Nest Hub.

The Google Store kicked off these Earth Day deals today, and they end Sunday, May 1.

More on Google Store:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: