‘OnePlus 10’ leak suggests the non-Pro model will have 150W charging, no alert slider

Ben Schoon

- Apr. 21st 2022 7:51 am PT

0

OnePlus has been playing coy about the standard OnePlus 10 while promoting the 10 Pro, but details are finally coming out. A fresh leak of the OnePlus 10 reveals that the phone will feature 150W charging and more.

@OnLeaks and Digit.in today posted a report that details the “vanilla” OnePlus 10, the lesser companion to the OnePlus 10 Pro. Like the OnePlus 9 and 8 before it, this device is a simplified version of the Pro that shares a similar overall package. It will apparently still have an AMOLED display around 6.7-inches in size, the same as the Pro, though a Full HD panel instead of QHD. There will still be a 120Hz refresh rate, and LPTO seems likely.

As for what’s under the hood, OnePlus is reportedly testing out this upcoming device with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ and a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip, though it’s still unclear which the device will end up shipping with. Rounding out the specs will apparently be Android 12, 8GB or 12GB of RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of storage based on the variant.

According to this report, the OnePlus 10 also has a 4,800 mAh battery and 150W fast charging. That’s a much faster rate than the 10 Pro, which is capped at 80W in most markets and 65W in North America.

The last tidbit from this report is that the OnePlus 10 will have no alert slider, the iconic feature that OnePlus has had on nearly every device it has released to date. It’s unclear currently when this new device will launch.

