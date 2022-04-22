How to use Gboard’s GIF keyboard on any phone

Gboard is your dedicated GIF keyboard.

GIFs have become an integral part of communication in the last few years. Because of that, it makes sense that Google’s keyboard, also known as Gboard, can be a dedicated GIF keyboard on any phone or tablet you own, including Android and iOS devices. This guide will go through how you can use it to find GIFs just as easily as taking a breath.

What is Google’s keyboard, AKA Gboard

The Google keyboard has become the go-to keyboard for many using Android and even iOS devices, and there’s a good reason for that. The swipe typing is genuinely good and makes it easy to use your device with one hand, the theming is great and easily customizable, and the fact that there is native text translation is great. While those features are cool, they are just some of the tools that make Gboard what it is.

Where can I send GIFs with the Google keyboard?

A lot of apps have built-in GIF finders where you can locate and send animated images with ease. Unfortunately, those tend to live in certain apps and can’t be used elsewhere. Gboard, on the other hand, basically lets you send GIFs from the keyboard just about anywhere. You can use it with Google Messages, Telegram, Slack, and so many more messaging apps.

In general, the GIF finder in Google keyboard on Android and iOS acts as a file finder. When you tap that GIF and hit send, it uploads that file to the messaging app. This is the reason it won’t work on some social media apps. For instance, you can’t comment a GIF on Instagram. Twitter, however, is free-reign.

Finding and sending GIFs with Google keyboard on Android

On Android, it’s very easy to send GIFs with the Google keyboard. All you need is the keyboard itself, which most Android devices come preloaded with. In the case that it isn’t, you can get the Gboard app from the Google Play Store.

After downloading and setting up Gboard, follow these steps to send a GIF on Google’s keyboard:

On your device, open up a messaging app you want to send a GIF in. In this example, we’ll use Telegram. Once you find a conversation, make sure Gboard opens up. You may have to switch to it if it isn’t your default keyboard. Look for and tap the emoji icon next to the spacebar on your screen. Once the emoji page opens, tap the GIF icon. From here, you can search for GIFs using the search bar. You can also scroll through GIF themes by swiping left next to the search bar. Once you find the GIF you want, just tap it. In some apps, Gboard will send the GIF after you tap it. If it doesn’t, you may have to hit the send button in that app.

Sending GIFs with Google keyboard on iOS

As we mentioned above, Gboard is a fantastic keyboard on iOS devices as well. On iOS devices like an iPad or iPhone, sending GIFs is extremely easy as well.

Here’s how you can send GIFs in Google keyboard on an iOS device:

On your device, open up a messaging app you want to send a GIF in. In this example, we’ll use iMessage. Once you find a conversation, make sure Gboard opens up. You may have to switch to it if it isn’t your default keyboard. Note: You can switch to Gboard by holding the Languages icon – small globe – and selecting Gboard. Find and tap the emoji icon next to the spacebar. Tap the GIF icon towards the bottom of the keyboard. From here, you can search for GIFs using the search bar. You can also scroll through GIF themes by swiping left toward the bottom of the keyboard. Once you find the GIF you want, just tap it to copy it. Long-tap and hit Paste to paste the GIF in the text bar. You may have to hit the send button after pasting the GIF.

All in all, sending GIFs using Google’s keyboard on either Android or iOS is pretty straightforward and a great tool to have in your back pocket. Who knows, you might end up sending more GIFs than you do words!

