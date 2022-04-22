Deals: Samsung Galaxy S21 5G sees $295 refurb discount, SanDisk 1TB microSD card, more

All of this weekend’s best deals are now up for grabs with a 1-day refurbished discount on Samsung Galaxy S21 leading the way. That’s alongside a 2022 low on SanDisk’s 1TB Ultra microSD card and Bose’s latest SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker at $129. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy S21 sees 1-day discount in Woot refurb sale

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of unlocked Samsung Android smartphones in certified refurbished condition – shipping is free for Prime members and a $6 fee applies in any other case. A top pick this time around falls to the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB at $505; down from the original $800 price tag, this is the second-best price of the year and lowest since February at $295 off.

This may not be the new Galaxy S22 model that drops this Friday, but Samsung’s now previous-generation entry-level smartphone still packs a punch. There’s a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen that’s backed by an up to 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor, you’ll enjoy all-day battery life as well as 128GB of storage and a triple-sensor camera array around back. In our hands-on review we found that it made all of the right compromises. Includes a 90-day warranty.

SanDisk’s 1TB Ultra microSD card drops to Amazon 2022 low

Amazon is offering the SanDisk 1TB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for $125. Originally $230, it has slowly been dropping in price, selling for around $150 or more last year and now sitting in the $135 to $140 range for the last several months. Today’s deal is the second-best price we have tracked, a new 2022 low, and the deepest price drop on Amazon since a pair of one-day offers during the holidays last year.

If you’re looking for some seriously portable storage on a drone/camera setup to upgrade your Raspberry Pi rig to 1TB, or to bolster your Android device, this is a notable option. It reaches speeds up to 120MB/s and is ready for loading apps alongside the included adapter for standard SD card applications.

Save on Bose’s latest SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker

After being first unveiled back in October of last year, Amazon is now offering its first notable price drop on the Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker at $129. Regularly $149, this is the first readily available deal on Bose’s latest entry to its SoundLink speaker lineup. Outside of a very limited YMMV deal and this offer on a pair of them at $253 direct, this is the lowest price we have tracked.

The outdoor-ready portable Bluetooth speaker delivers a refreshed design and enhanced IP67 water and dust-proof ratings alongside a floating design. PositionIQ tech automatically optimizes audio sound quality playback according to the environment alongside 12-hour battery life, USB-C charging, and built-in mics for taking calls. Get even more details in our launch coverage and head below for additional details.

