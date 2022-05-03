Deals: Samsung Galaxy A53 sees first discount, Frame 4K QLED TVs, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by the first discount on Samsung’s new Galaxy A53 5G smartphone. That’s alongside new all-time lows on Samsung 2022 Frame 4K QLED AirPlay 2 TVs and the Jabra Elite 7 Active ANC earbuds at $140. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s new Galaxy A53 5G smartphone sees first discount

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A53 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $350. Down from $450, this is the very first discount to date since launching back in March and delivers $100 in savings.

Samsung’s most recent budget-friendly handset is now even more affordable, delivering a series of mid-range specs like a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen and Exynos 1280 chipset. Packed into the IP67 water-resistant casing, there’s a 5,000mAh battery which can be refueled via the 25W fast charging-enabled USB-C port. Samsung rounds out the package with the inclusion of microSD card expansion. Dive into our launch coverage to get a closer look at the experience.

Samsung 2022 Frame 4K QLED AirPlay 2 TVs on sale for first time

After originally being showcased back at CES in January, we’re seeing the first discounts roll out onto Samsung’s 2022 lineup of The Frame TVs. Its latest home theater displays that blend smart 4K panels picture frame designs are now on sale via Amazon in several different sizes with free shipping across the board. Headlining is the 55-inch Frame QLED 4K Smart TV for $1,298. Down from $1,498, this is the very first discount at $200 off and a new all-time low.

Across the board, Samsung’s new iteration of Frame TVs sport 4K HDR QLED panels with 120Hz refresh rates much the same as before, but with a new Matte Display anti-glare screen. That helps enable the unique design that blends in amongst the rest of your home decor and can even double as a digital picture frame for both personal photos and gallery-quality artwork. Get all the details in our launch coverage.

Jabra Elite 7 Active earbuds hit $140

Amazon currently offers the Jabra Elite 7 Active ANC Earbuds for $140. Down from $180, you’re looking at a new all-time low of $40 off while beating our previous mention by $10. This is also one of the first overall discounts, too. Wrapped in a rubberized veneer exterior, the Elite 7 Active earbuds from Jabra are on the more rugged side to live up to the fitness-focused design. Powering the ANC experience are 6mm drivers which pair with 8-hour battery life that is supplemented by another 30 hours thanks to the charging case. Oh and don’t forget the onboard access to Google Assistant that rounds out the package.

