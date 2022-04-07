GeForce Now takes a page from Stadia’s playbook, adds free game demos for members

Google has boosted Stadia’s free-to-play aspect with a handful of free demos, and it seems Nvidia wants to do the same thing. Starting this week, GeForce Now is offering free-to-play game demos for a handful of titles.

Rolling out starting today, the GeForce Now app across all platforms will highlight “Instant Play Free Demos.” These demo games will allow players to try out a title before buying it, a definite boost for anyone using GeForce Now in lieu of a capable PC. The new row will launch with five titles including:

Chorus

Ghostrunner

Inscryption

Diplomacy Is Not an Option

The RiftBreaker Prologue

Nvidia says that finalists from 2021’s Epic MegaJam will also provide demos through GeForce Now, including Boti Boi and Microwasp Seekers.

These new game demos on Nvidia GeForce Now are similar to ones you’d typically download from a digital game store on a traditional gaming platform. That means there’s no time limit on how long you can play these demos beyond GeForce Now’s typical time limits of one hour for free accounts, six hours for Priority members, and eight hours for RTX 3080 customers.

You will need to have an active GeForce Now account to play, though, paid or otherwise. That’s in contrast to Stadia’s demos, which work with no account setup, just a Google sign-in to save your progress on the full game.

More on GeForce Now:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: