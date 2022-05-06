TCL Google TVs pick up a new update w/ performance improvements, April security patch

Ben Schoon

- May. 6th 2022 12:01 pm PT

0

TCL’s Google TV lineup delivers on great displays, but the software has always been a little rough. This week, though, another update rolling out to TCL Google TV owners brings the April patch and even more performance improvements.

Rolling out now via TCL’s software update tool, the latest update primarily delivers behind-the-scenes changes. We were able to install the update on our 6-Series unit today.

The official changelog is brief, only reading:

Optimize product experience and performance improvements

TCL has been working to improve the performance of its Google TV lineup since launch. The lineup launched with numerous performance issues that actually resulted in TCL’s retail partner, Best Buy, pulling the products from stores and online for a brief time. Later updates fixed many of the core complaints, but some performance issues have persisted. In our ongoing use, slow performance following wake seems to be the most common problem.

That aside, this latest update for TCL’s Google TV lineup also delivers the April 2022 security patch on top of Android TV OS 11.

The only observable change we noticed after installing the update was a new UI for system updates. Instead of using a fully custom UI, TCL now has its system update options built into the Google TV UI. This still isn’t identical to the update methods on the Chromecast, but it’s a far less jarring experience.

More on Google TV:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google TV

Google TV
TCL

TCL

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3
The best Android smartphones

The best Android smartphones