TWRP officially adds support for Galaxy S20, Note 20 series, plus more

The popular third-party TWRP recovery for Android has now officially added support for the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Note 20 series alongside a plethora of other devices.

If you are dead set on slapping a custom ROM on your Android device, you might look to TWRP to get third-party software builds running on your favorite hardware. While not always necessary, installing a custom recovery can aid the process and make things a little easier than the stock offering.

XDA reports that TWRP has made officially builds of the third-party recovery for Exynos variants of the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra and Note 20. At least until recently, you could install unofficial builds of TWRP on the devices, but these new images are said to be compiled with the recent Android 12-based One UI 4.1 kernel sources. This should ensure better overall compatibility for those choosing this custom recovery for their eligible Galaxy devices in future.

It’s worth noting that the official support window for the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 series is set to get updates direct from Samsung until 2023 and 2024 respectively. That should include the upcoming Android 13 update, which could come with One UI 5.0. The latest Android 12-based One UI 4.1 is already available for the duo and comes with a number of new functions and features to take advantage of. You can check out some of the changes below:

If you would like to give a third-party ROM a trial run, then this helps open the door for easier flashing and more. The Galaxy S20 and Note 20 series are not the only devices to get TWRP support either. A glut of affordable Galaxy devices including the A12, J1 Ace Duos, and Tab E 9.6 3G are all now supported by the recovery project. Rounding out this latest collection of devices is the Realme 8i or Narzo 50 and the Realme X7 Max 5G or GT Neo.

You can head to the official TWRP site and find your device to learn how to get started.

