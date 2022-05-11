Google expands on Pixel’s ‘Real Tone’ for skin tones w/ photos filters, open-source library

The Google Pixel lineup has added focus on accurately depicting skin tone colors. At I/O 2022 today, Google is expanding on “Real Tone” with a new set of filters for skin tones in Google Photos as well as an open-source library.

Soon, Google Photos will add support for filters that can adjust photos that you’ve previously taken to better reflect your skin tone. These filters, which start rolling out later this month, use the Monk Scale that Pixel’s Real Tone uses to accurately reflect skin tones. Presumably, these filters will work even on photos taken on devices aside from Google’s Pixel, including iPhones and others.

Beyond Google Photos, the company is also offering better support for skin tones through Google Search. When a user searches for images, such as “bridal makeup looks,” Google Search will automatically show a handful of tone options on applicable searches.

Later this month, we’ll launch new Real Tone filters in @GooglePhotos that are designed to work across skin tones, and evaluated using the Monk Scale. These new Real Tone filters allow you to choose from a wider assortment of looks and find one that reflects your style. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/3MuW1kJgFN — Google (@Google) May 11, 2022

While Real Tone is still exclusive to Pixel phones, Google is making the underlying Monk Scale library open-source at skintone.google.

More from Google IO 2022:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: