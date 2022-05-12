OnePlus Nord Buds cost just $39, will launch May 31 without Google Fast Pair

Truly wireless earbuds can be found at virtually any price point, but the most affordable ones are often less trustworthy. Today OnePlus is announcing the Nord Buds, its most affordable pair of truly wireless earbuds yet with a price of just $39.

The OnePlus Nord Buds will go on sale on May 31 in the US and Canada, with the Buds costing $39 in the States and $49 CAD across the border. OnePlus will also be selling Nord Buds in most European countries, the UK, Hong Kong, China, and also India.

What do these buds deliver for their super-low price point? There are really no obvious compromises on paper. The earbuds feature 12.4mm audio drivers with support for Bluetooth 5.2. There are four microphones and AI-drive noise cancellation for calls – there’s no active noise cancellation here. Dolby Atmos is supported to boost audio quality, and battery life seems solid as well. OnePlus claims the earbuds themselves can manage seven hours of playback on a charge, with 30 hours when counting the case. There’s no wireless charging, but USB-C charging is quick – 10 minutes of charging should deliver five hours of playback. The earbuds even support low-latency modes when paired to OnePlus devices (94ms) and feature IP55 water resistance.

The OnePlus Nord Buds will, of course, work with any Bluetooth device for audio playback, but you’ll get the best experience when paired to a OnePlus smartphone. These buds are equipped with “OnePlus Fast Pair,” which works exclusively on the brand’s lineup, as well as pairing through the HeyMelody app on other Android phones. There is no Google Fast Pair support, unfortunately.

Sales for the OnePlus Nord Buds kicks off on May 31 in the US, with further availability in “mid-June.”

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: