OnePlus Nord N20 5G goes official w/ Android 11, $282 price tag

The growing OnePlus Nord lineup will expand with the N20 launching on April 28 priced exclusively on T-Mobile.

After an early tease, the affordable Android phone is launching with the 5G-capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of base storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging via USB-C cable. You can expand the storage via microSD card up to 512GB capacity while an in-the-box charger is also included. This spec sheet sits just above the Nord N10 5G released in mid-2021.

The OnePlus Nord N20 5G comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ display but unlike other smartphones from the brand, it’s capped at 60Hz rather than offering 90Hz or 120Hz capabilities. However, it’s important to note that the Nord N20 5G has an AMOLED screen rather than an LCD panel and included an in-display fingerprint scanner.

At the rear, the camera setup consists of a 64-megapixel main sensor, monochrome, and macro lens. The upper-left punch-hole contains an unspecified selfie camera. Elsewhere, the Nord N20 5G will not include the trademark OnePlus alert slider, and there is also no room for a headphone jack.

The most frustrating aspect for any prospective buyer here is the usage of OxygenOS 11 atop Android 11. This puts the OnePlus Nord N20 5G a full version behind the most recent Android release. No details were shared on the update cadence for the Nord N20.

At least post-launch, the OnePlus Nord N20 5G will be available from T-Mobile directly priced at just $282. No word was shared on wider global availability.

