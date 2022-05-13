This is the LumaFusion video editor running on a Chromebook [Video]

Chromebooks have long been criticized for their lack of ways to edit photos and videos. While there are some solid web apps, the tide is finally turning. LumaFusion, a popular video editor from iOS, previously announced that it would be launching an app on Chrome OS, and at I/O Google has shown off the app up and running on a Chromebook.

During the “What’s new in Chrome OS” session earlier this week, Google briefly offered a first look at LumaFusion running on an HP Chromebook. Specifically, it appears to be the high-end HP Chromebook Elite C1030.

In this brief demo, LumaFusion appears to run very smoothly on this Chromebook, which comes as little surprise. The app seems to work very well with solely touchscreen input as well, with several different layers of footage, effects, and graphics as well. It certainly looks like it will be a welcome addition to both Chrome OS and Android. The app is still an Android app at its core, but is optimized for large-screen Chromebooks.

Currently, there’s still no strict timeline for when LumaFusion will arrive on Chromebooks, but Google says it is coming “soon.” Previously, LumaFusion announced that it would be coming in the “first half” of 2022, probably arriving first of Android tablets from Samsung.

You can see LumaFusion in action around the 19-minute mark in the video below.

