Today, HP is unveiling two new Chromebooks for business, including the Elite c1030 Chromebook, the first Chromebook with a built-in privacy screen.

For some, the thought of Chromebooks conjures an image of an affordable mid-to-low-end device, possibly for use by a student. However, over the last few years, Chrome OS has entered the workspace in a real way, including seriously high-end devices.

HP is giving us the best example of this to date with the HP Elite c1030 Chromebook Enterprise, a device that appears to be fantastic inside and out, nailing every little detail. On the inside, the c1030 offers 10th gen Intel U-series processors, up to a Core i7, along with up to 16GB of RAM. Another detail that will dramatically affect performance is that you can get an ePCI based SSD, as opposed to the eMMC drives found in most Chromebooks.

The HP Elite c1030’s exterior is just as enticing — 3:2 ratio display, with the highest screen-to-body ratio ever seen in a Chromebook, convertible into a tablet, complete with USI stylus support.

Beyond that, HP is including their “Sure View” display technology which lets you toggle a built-in privacy protector that hides your screen’s contents from onlookers. Wrapped in a sleek aluminum body, this Chromebook is poised to make quite an impression when it launches sometime in August.

Stepping down from there, HP is also unveiling the Pro c640 Chromebook Enterprise, a solid workhorse for business use, albeit a clamshell instead of a convertible. The c640 is expected to arrive sometime in June.

The HP Pro c640 Chromebook Enterprise is designed for users to easily navigate work in the cloud. The device is powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel® processors and users can spend more time getting work done with up to 12 hours of battery life and HP Fast Charge, which recharges the battery to 90% in 90 minutes. The device also delivers: Durability. The world’s thinnest 14” Chromebook with a stylish aluminium exterior, the Chromebook is designed to pass rigorous MIL-STD testing and has a backlit keyboard that resists spills up to 350 ml of water.

Enterprise-grade security. The HP Privacy Camera with integrated shutter helps protect from camera hacks while an optional integrated fingerprint sensor provides fast access.

Seamless collaboration. Equipped with Wi-Fi 6 and HP’s proprietary extended range LAN, cloud users get increased networking range and performance. The 180-degree hinge lay-flat design and built-in webcam and audio allow for easy collaboration, and the integrated HDMI port removes the need for dongles.

