LumaFusion is coming to Android in the ‘first half’ of 2022 [Update: More details]

Thanks to the popularity and power of the iPad, it’s not uncommon for some professional-level utilities to make their way to iOS before Android. After announcing its Android version last year, LumaFusion has confirmed that it will debut on Android in the first half of 2022.

Last year, LumaFusion announced in a very brief statement that it would arrive in beta on Android and Chrome OS, but offered no details on the timeline beyond saying it might arrive in the “coming months.”

In Samsung’s press release for the Galaxy Tab S8 series, the company confirms that LumaFusion is set to arrive on Android in the “first half of 2022.” The catch here, though, is that the app may not arrive in the Play Store immediately, but rather appears to be heading to the Galaxy Store first.

LumaFusion for Android will be available for download from the Galaxy Store within the first half of 2022. Exact timing of availability may vary depending on LumaTouch’s readiness. Availability may vary by market. Android OS version 11 or above required. Supported languages for software settings: Chinese Simplified, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Spanish, Turkish and US English.

Update 2/10: LumaFusion has provided a few more details on its Android debut, including device support. The developers are working to bring the app to “as many Android devices as possible,” but the Galaxy Tab S8 is the only device currently confirmed to get support right now. Further testing on other devices is underway, and the goal is still to have Chrome OS support.

As one of the most performant devices we’ve tested, you will definitely see an Android version of LumaFusion on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 but we’re not ready to give a firm date yet. We’re hard at work at development and making great strides towards the eventual release of LumaFusion on Android. LumaTouch is working to ensure the Android experience is as close as possible to the iOS experience. Basic functionality will be identical but because they are different operating systems and devices, there will be some limitations, such as supported frame rates, supported media, and the number of tracks available for particular devices. Our team is researching these details to find the best solutions for Android editors.

Further, the app is currently be based on LumaFusion 2.4 during the closed beta program, slightly behind the 3.0 version currently available on iPad. At launch, though, LumaFusion “feels” it will “closely mirror” the experience on iOS.

LumaFusion is widely regarded as one of the best video editing apps available on iOS, with nearly 20,000 reviews on the App Store and an average rating of 4.3 stars. The app comes with a cost, though, at $29.99.

