Google Fiber’s Business 2 Gig plan adding uptime guarantee and credit if connection drops

Back in March, Google Fiber made Business 2 Gig available for $250 per month, and is now upgrading that plan with a “Service Level Guarantee.”

The “Google Fiber Business 2 Gig Service Level Guarantee” consists of:

Monthly uptime report

Advance notification of planned network maintenance (at least 72 hours’ prior notice of scheduled maintenance)

Automatic credit of 25% of business customers’ monthly bill if their average monthly uptime drops below 99.9%

Specifically, the latter benefit kicks in if Google Fiber is down 2.5 minutes over a 40-hour work week. Google says “all current Business 2 Gig customers will be automatically enrolled into the Service Level Guarantee.” Precise details are available here.

That brings people’s bills under $200 and comes as the ISP works to be more competitive with its offerings. (As always, hopefully expansion beyond the existing 20 locations is on the roadmap.) This practice is similar to other products meant for enterprise customers.

We have a lot of confidence in our network reliability. In fact, our network availability is already over 99.9%. By putting it in writing, we’re making sure that our customers can have that same confidence. Speed and reliability combined makes for internet that can power your business to the next level, and we’re continuing to work to improve every day for both our business and residential customers.

