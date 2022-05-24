Motorola ‘Razr 3’ leak shows off the revamped design with outer display [Video]

Motorola has made it clear that a third Razr foldable is on its way, and slowly we’re learning more about the device. Today, a fresh leak of the “Motorola Razr 3” is giving us further insight into what the revamped foldable will look like, especially when it comes to the display.

Evan Blass posted a brief clip of “Maven,” the device which will likely be marketed under the name “Motorola Razr 3” or something along those lines. Regardless of what it’s called, it’s clear that Motorola is giving the product a full redesign, inside and out.

In the clip, we can see the Razr 3 with its inner display turned on, with thin bezels all around and a very minimal crease. The hinge mechanism appears similar to past Razr phones, and there’s now a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera instead of the notch that Motorola’s past two models have settled with.

On the outside, the foldable has a new off-center camera module that has two cameras within, just like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3. Above that is an outer display that, like past Razr models, covers up a considerable portion of the outer shell. There’s not much to be gathered from that brief glimpse, but it seems things are largely in line with the Razr 5G from a software perspective.

Earlier this week, Motorola essentially confirmed that this upcoming device will have a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, and the company previously teased it would be a “premium” device in a way that older models were not. It’s still unclear when Motorola plans to release this new foldable.

More on Motorola:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: