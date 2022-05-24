Motorola ‘Razr 3’ leak shows off the revamped design with outer display [Video]

Ben Schoon

- May. 24th 2022 11:22 am PT

motorola razr 5g
0

Motorola has made it clear that a third Razr foldable is on its way, and slowly we’re learning more about the device. Today, a fresh leak of the “Motorola Razr 3” is giving us further insight into what the revamped foldable will look like, especially when it comes to the display.

Evan Blass posted a brief clip of “Maven,” the device which will likely be marketed under the name “Motorola Razr 3” or something along those lines. Regardless of what it’s called, it’s clear that Motorola is giving the product a full redesign, inside and out.

In the clip, we can see the Razr 3 with its inner display turned on, with thin bezels all around and a very minimal crease. The hinge mechanism appears similar to past Razr phones, and there’s now a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera instead of the notch that Motorola’s past two models have settled with.

On the outside, the foldable has a new off-center camera module that has two cameras within, just like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3. Above that is an outer display that, like past Razr models, covers up a considerable portion of the outer shell. There’s not much to be gathered from that brief glimpse, but it seems things are largely in line with the Razr 5G from a software perspective.

Earlier this week, Motorola essentially confirmed that this upcoming device will have a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, and the company previously teased it would be a “premium” device in a way that older models were not. It’s still unclear when Motorola plans to release this new foldable.

More on Motorola:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Motorola

Motorola
Motorola Razr 3

Motorola Razr 3

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3
The best Android smartphones

The best Android smartphones