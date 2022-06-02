Gboard custom text stickers drop Pixel exclusivity as Emoji Kitchen gets Pride, summer updates

As part of Android’s quarterly drop of new features, Gboard is getting a pair of updates that expands the availability of custom text stickers, while the latest Emoji Kitchen additions are here.

First introduced for Pixel users as part of the March Feature Drop, Gboard’s custom text stickers “will soon be available to all Android Gboard users typing in English-U.S.”

Typing short phrases and appending an emoji will see Gboard prompt you to send a sticker version (image). These suggestions will appear at the left of the strip, and you can open a carousel to select other designs.

Meanwhile, Gboard is touting new Emoji Kitchen mashups “just in time for summer (for those of you in the Southern hemisphere, we got you covered too).” This specifically includes over 1,600 new combinations that were first introduced last month:

When you want to show how much you’re looking forward to your upcoming summer vacation 🏕️🏖️ or add a little hot summer twist to your usual go-to emoji (watermelon soccer ball, anyone?).

The other addition today is “lots of rainbow-based stickers to help you embrace Pride Month in many unique ways.”

