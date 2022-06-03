Bandwidth: Xbox’s Cloud roster gets some big titles while God of War leaves GeForce Now

This week, Xbox has set itself up to deliver some great titles to gamers using its Cloud Gaming service, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. One of those Xbox Cloud games is Assassin’s Creed Origins. On the other end of the game streaming spectrum, NVIDIA has announced a shocking bit of news. God of War will be leaving GeForce Now after just being added over a month ago.

Four new titles from Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Xbox has outlined its plan for this upcoming week in June, and honestly, it looks like a pretty great lineup. While Xbox generally announces a few games for Xbox Game Pass – the non-cloud iteration – some of those games get a special badge and become available for streaming members.

Available on June 1, the ever-popular For Honor: Marching Fire Edition will be coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming. With this down-and-dirty medieval brawler, you get to head into PvE action with Arcade Mode or if you’re feeling brave, you can take to online play and hit up Breach, which pits you against other players.

A little later, Xbox will release Assassin’s Creed: Origins on June 7 via Xbox Game PAss Ultimate. Tagging along with the Assassin’s Creed franchise, this story is set in ancient Egypt, where the story has you discovering the founding of the Assassin’s Creed brotherhood. This and For Honor are big names heading into this week, and we’re pretty amped up for Xbox’s Cloud Games.

Additionally, two other games are coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming on June 7:

Chorus – June 7

Disc Room – June 7

GeForce Now wins some and loses some

This month, a whopping 25 games are set to join the GeForce Now library, seven of which will be added this week to the streaming service:

LEAP (New release on Steam)

Souldiers (New release on Steam)

Twilight Wars: Declassified (New release on Steam)

ABRISS – build to destroy (Steam)

ANNO: Mutationem (Steam)

Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut (Steam)

Star Conflict (Steam)

Unfortunately, it looks like one game announced a month ago won’t stick around for everyone. God of War will be leaving GeForce Now on July 1. Though this is a bit of sad news, there is a silver lining. Users who play God of War on GeForce Now before July 1 should be able to keep the game on the cloud service. From July 1 on, users who haven’t played the title won’t be able to access it if they ever acquire it.

