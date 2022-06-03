Deals: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 now $509 off, Galaxy Buds Pro $120, more

All of this weekend’s best deals are headlined by a trio of Samsung’s latest releases. Leading the way is the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G at $509 off with bundled S Pen Case to go alongside Galaxy Buds discounts from $95. Not to mention, the new Galaxy Tab S8+ hitting its best price yet of $101 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G sees $509 discount

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 256GB Smartphone with bundled S Pen Case for $1,371. Normally fetching $1,880, you’re looking at a new all-time low following today’s $509 discount. This also beats our previous mention by $160. Even as reports on what a predecessor may bring to the table begin rolling in, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G delivers all of the flagship features you’d expect.

Everything is centered around a 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display on the inside of the folding form-factor, with a secondary 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen on the cover. Then there’s the Snapdragon 888 SoC which pairs with 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and a 3-sensor camera around back. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro hit $120 alongside Buds 2 for $95

To go alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G discount, Amazon is now also offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for $120. Typically fetching $200, today’s offer is beating our previous mention by $10 in order to mark a new all-time low at $80 off. Just as you’d expect from their pro designation, Samsung’s latest earbuds arrive with improved active noise cancellation alongside an Ambient Mode. Other notable features enter as 28-hour battery life on a single charge, a workout-ready form-factor thanks to IPX7 water-resistance, and seamless pairing to your Galaxy handset. We noted that they are “simply excellent” in our hands-on review, as well.

If the added spatial audio support and improved water-resistance aren’t doing anything for you, we’re also tracking a notable discount on the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 ANC True Wireless Earbuds. Dropping down to $95 at Amazon, this is marking a new all-time low via the retailer from the usual $150 price tag while also beating our previous mention by $11. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver many of the flagship features above, but at a more affordable price and some compromises. Though there are some perks, like a lighter design and improved battery life, as well as an Earbud fit test for getting the best ANC seal. Check out all of the details in our hands-on review.

Samsung’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Galaxy Tab S8+ $101 off

If the folding screen on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 isn’t large enough, today’s best deals wrap up as Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Wi-Fi 256GB Android Tablet for $879. Normally fetching $980, you’re looking at one of the first discounts on the elevated storage capacity model as well as a new all-time low at Amazon of $101 off. Those who can get away with half the storage can also find the 128GB model for $829, down from $900.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S8+ arrives as its latest flagship tablet experience that’s centered around a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen. Everything is powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip with at least 128GB of storage and 1TB microSD card support. Throw in the S Pen support, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and all-day battery life to complete the package. Get a better idea of what to expect in our first impressions coverage.

