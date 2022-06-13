Google Calendar is redesigning and modernizing its email invites

On desktops, emails are a big way people interact with Google Calendar invites and they are now getting a layout redesign focused on making them “more accessible and useful.”

Split into two columns, the very first thing you see is a description (if available) and that’s followed by “When.” The list of “Guests” is next, while “Reply” lets you RSVP.

The next column shows a more prominent blue “Join with Google Meet” button instead of just the URL previously. “Meeting link” — for you to copy, “Join by phone,” and “Attachments” rounds out everything. Meanwhile, any changes are also better noted above the original invite in a green box:

In addition, when you receive an email notifying you of a modification to an event, such as a time or location change, it will display both the old and updated information.

There’s no change to Gmail’s summary card at the very top. Google hopes that this update will let you “quickly find and act on an event’s most important information.” In general, everything is more modern and better spaced out.

The redesign of Google Calendar email invites starts rolling out today and will be fully live in the coming weeks:

Available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers

Available to users with personal Google Accounts

