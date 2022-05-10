Google Calendar working locations no longer look like all-day events

One of the ways Google Calendar supports hybrid work is by letting employees note their working locations, and an upcoming tweak will make that UI less obtrusive.

When working locations launched in Calendar last August for paid accounts, Google displayed that information just above all-day events (in the week view). This row was marked with a location icon at the left, while entries featured circular icon badges. The rest of the box had a much lighter background, but the similarities to event entries remain.

This update improves the working location feature by offering the same functionality for easily entering and updating location information in a more compact format that uses screen space more efficiently.

This involves calendar.google.com switching to a pill-shaped location indicator at the left and a thin line that will not be mistaken for an appointment.

Google is rolling out this change to Calendar on the web starting today and will be fully live in the coming weeks:

Available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Business customers

Not available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Education Fundamentals, Frontline customers as well as G Suite Basic customers

Not available to users with personal Google Accounts

