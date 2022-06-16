Google rolls out Android 13 Beta 3.2 to Pixel with several bug fixes

Following a patch last Friday, Google is back with Android 13 Beta 3.2 today to fix more issues on Pixel phones.

Google usually does not release more than one patch in-between major previews, but Beta 3.1 was required as a more pressing fix — coming only two days after Beta 3 — given the unavailability of the Beta Feedback app for new users.

At a high-level, Beta 3.2 includes the “latest bug fixes and improvements to stability and performance.” Five Android 13 issues are specifically addressed with this update:

Fixed an issue where the back gesture wasn’t working in some apps.

Fixed an issue where the At a glance settings page would collapse inconsistently when scrolling.

Fixed an issue where some apps would crash instantly on opening.

Fixed an issue where the microphone would turn on and off unexpectedly during unrelated use of the device.

Fixed an issue where the Google Photos app would crash frequently.

These problems are particularly application and user-facing, though we have not seen widespread reports of them.

Factory images for Android 13 Beta 3.2 build TPB3.220610.004 (versus TPB3.220513.017.B1 previously) are available now. The actual on-device OTA is not immediately available yet. If you need help, here’s our full guide on installing Android 13.

