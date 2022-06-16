Google rolls out Android 13 Beta 3.2 to Pixel with several bug fixes

Following a patch last Friday, Google is back with Android 13 Beta 3.2 today to fix more issues on Pixel phones.
Google usually does not release more than one patch in-between major previews, but Beta 3.1 was required as a more pressing fix — coming only two days after Beta 3 — given the unavailability of the Beta Feedback app for new users.
At a high-level, Beta 3.2 includes the “latest bug fixes and improvements to stability and performance.” Five Android 13 issues are specifically addressed with this update:
- Fixed an issue where the back gesture wasn’t working in some apps.
- Fixed an issue where the At a glance settings page would collapse inconsistently when scrolling.
- Fixed an issue where some apps would crash instantly on opening.
- Fixed an issue where the microphone would turn on and off unexpectedly during unrelated use of the device.
- Fixed an issue where the Google Photos app would crash frequently.
These problems are particularly application and user-facing, though we have not seen widespread reports of them.
Factory images for Android 13 Beta 3.2 build TPB3.220610.004 (versus TPB3.220513.017.B1 previously) are available now. The actual on-device OTA is not immediately available yet. If you need help, here’s our full guide on installing Android 13.
- Pixel 6 Pro: Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 6: Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 5a: Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 5: Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 4a (5G): Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 4a: Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 4 XL: Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 4: Factory Image — OTA
