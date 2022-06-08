Here’s everything new in Android 13 Beta 3 [Gallery]

The latest Android 13 preview is now available and we’re diving into today’s Beta 3 release to find what new features have been added.

Over the coming hours, we’ll dive into all of Android 13 Beta 3’s new features and every single change. (The newest updates will be at the top of this list. Be sure to check back often and tell us what you find in the comments below.) Beta 2 screenshots appear on the left and Beta 3 at the right.

Google is planning six milestone releases over the coming months before the consumer launch later this year to Pixel phones and other devices. If you want to quickly install the Android 13 Beta 3 on your compatible Pixel 4 (XL), Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro be sure to check out our step-by-step guide.

For reference, here’s everything new in Android 13 Developer Preview 1, DP2, Beta 1, and Beta 2.

Miscellaneous tweaks

No Fast Pair in settings

Pill-shaped buttons

Security Hub unavailable for those that flashed Beta 3

At I/O 2022, Google announced that it would become the Security & privacy

New fingerprint unlock set-up UI on Pixel 6/Pro

For under-display fingerprint sensor (UDFPS) only

No changes to rear fingerprint process

Wider + thicker navigation bar

Pixel 4a seen below

Pixel Launcher web search

Web suggestions can be enabled from Pixel Launcher Home settings > Search your phone

At a Glance Flashlight alert live

Not even live yet on Android 12 QPR3 + June security patch

