Galaxy Watch 4 gets its second One UI Watch 4.5 beta update

Samsung opened up the very first beta program for its Galaxy Watch 4 series earlier this month, and now we’re already getting another patch. The second beta update for One UI Watch 4.5 is already headed to Galaxy Watch 4 owners.

Rolling out over the past day or so, Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic owners should be seeing an update available if they’re enrolled in the One UI Watch 4.5 beta program. The update, as TizenHelp and GSMArena report, is primarily fixing issues that cropped up from the first beta update.

The biggest fixes we’re seeing are to health tracking, power consumption, and also to fix a bug with the incoming call animation that simply wouldn’t appear if the watch was playing music.

Samsung’s full changelog, translated, is below:

Bugs fixes

Enhanced GPS stability

Improved app performance

More stable health tracking features, improved running and swimming performance

Fixed slowdowns and unexpected termination of Health app

Stabilized power consumption: Fixed My Photo and My Style background photo, also fixed issues with AR emoji character not being restored when the data is restored

Fixed call receiving screen not appearing when Watch music is playing during Watch and Buzz connection

Fixed issue that caused the reminder alarm to remain after being snooze

Fixed layout issue for the weather screen when the font size is enlarged

Other improvements

Of course, these changes won’t mean much to the majority of Galaxy Watch 4 owners for quite some time. The One UI Watch 4.5 update is still in a closed beta, and won’t be available publicly for a while. Samsung has also stopped sign-ups for the beta, meaning that only existing participants can get in on the update.

But still, this is a great start. Samsung is actively working to prepare One UI Watch 4.5 for the general public, which means we’ll have a more stable version when it formally releases.

