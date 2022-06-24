Pixel 6a inches toward launch, as it goes live at Best Buy

It’s been over a month since Google announced the Pixel 6a during I/O 2022, but we still have a month to wait for the device to launch. The Pixel 6a is slowly moving in that direction, though, as it’s just gone live at Best Buy this week.

Pixel 6a will be sold at Best Buy

Live as of this week, the Pixel 6a is now available through Best Buy on a listing that says the device is “coming soon.” Of course, we know when the phone is going to be available for pre-orders, and that’s on July 21, with formal sales set to arrive not long after.

The Pixel 6a at Best Buy is the same phone sold through the Google Store, but buyers have the option to purchase with their carrier in mind, and often getting a discount in that process. Alternatively, the unlocked version is also for sale through the retailer.

Notably, Pixel 6a is available in all three colors; Sage, Charcoal, and Chalk.

Pricing also remains the same, and Best Buy’s financing offers the $449 cost for $37.42 per month for 12 months.

This shows we’re not getting a half-hearted release

Selling the Pixel 6a at Best Buy, especially in all three colors, just backs up what we already knew – Google is not pulling its punches with the Pixel 6a.

Whereas last year’s admittedly-great Pixel 5a was only sold through the Google Store, and only in a couple of regions, the new Tensor-powered mid-ranger is being sold through partners, and in every country Google has been selling Pixels in – the company is even launching the device in India, the first time Google has sold a device there in almost two years.

Interestingly, too, Best Buy is pushing some notable advertising around the upcoming release. If you search for “Pixel 5a” or even just “Pixel,” you’ll be greeted with a banner saying that “help is on the way.” The banner then allows users to sign up for notifications for when the Pixel 6a launches.

