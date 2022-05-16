Android 12 is now available for the Asus ZenFone 7 and 7 Pro

The rollout of Android 12 has been swift on some devices, and relatively slow on others. But right on schedule, Asus just released its Android 12 update for the ZenFone 7 series.

Released in 2020, the Asus ZenFone 7 series delivered a standard and a Pro model both based on the Snapdragon 865 chipset with 90Hz displays, 5,000 mAh batteries, and a unique design, too. Both phones offered up a specialized camera setup that put the trio of rear camera on a hinge. This allowed the cameras to serve as typical rear-facing shooters, but with a quick flip they could also become selfie cameras.

Asus previously announced that the ZenFone 7 series would get Android 12 sometime during the first half of 2022, and that’s exactly what’s happened. Available now, the Android 12 update for the ZenFone 7 and 7 Pro is rolling out via an OTA update.

The update’s changelog, hosted on Asus’ ZenTalk forums, details changes including a revamped notification shade, over a dozen redesigned built-in apps, and replacing Asus’ “Safeguard” app with Android’s built-in Emergency SOS feature. Asus has also adopted Android 12’s controversial Internet toggle in place of the separate Wi-Fi and mobile data quick settings, as well as adopting Android 12’s various privacy features such as the dashboard.

Prior to this update, Asus also brought Android 12 to the ZenFone 8 series and the ROG Phone 5.

