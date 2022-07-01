One UI Watch 4.5 beta 3 brings Galaxy Watch 4 bug fixes as ‘official’ look emerges

Following two releases in June, One UI Watch 4.5 beta 3 is now available to address several Galaxy Watch 4 bugs, while a more official — and presumably final — look at Samsung’s Wear OS 3.5 update has emerged.

Galaxy Watch 4 users enrolled in the preview started receiving One UI Watch 4.5 beta 3 today. The changelog is focused on “Bugs that have been fixed” and other improvements to core functionality:

Improving Watchface GUI

Fixed restore problem after Tile backup

Fixed SysUI crash problem when pushing Home button during scrolling

Fixed Music Bixby malfunction problem

Improving wearing detection accuracy

Improving usability of Alarm, Stopwatch, Timer, and World Clock

Stabilizing touch performance

Improving power consumption caused by Buds auto switch communication

Improving performance of automatic exercise

Improving recognition rate of Wrist up when bicycle exercise

Fixed BT connection problem when running gallery app

Other improvements are applied

Samsung says that the S/W version today is ZVFA and that:

Watch4 Manager (2.2.11.22063011) for Beta has been newly released. Please update to the latest version through Watch plugin download button in the Beta registration notice.

Meanwhile, Evan Bless yesterday posted official “wearOS 3.5 / One UI Watch 4.5” images that were presumably made by Samsung to detail what’s new. We see the added watch face complications, as well as the new QWERTY keyboard with ability to switch to dictation and handwriting.

Other highlights include dual SIM functionality when calling and numerous accessibility additions like enabling the TalkBack screen reader with a double press of the home key, color correction (under Visibility enhancements), Left/right sound balance (Hearing), Tap duration (Interaction and dexterity), and Accessibility shortcut (Double press).

