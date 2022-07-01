One UI Watch 4.5 beta 3 brings Galaxy Watch 4 bug fixes as ‘official’ look emerges

Abner Li

- Jul. 1st 2022 8:55 am PT

Following two releases in June, One UI Watch 4.5 beta 3 is now available to address several Galaxy Watch 4 bugs, while a more official — and presumably final — look at Samsung’s Wear OS 3.5 update has emerged. 

Galaxy Watch 4 users enrolled in the preview started receiving One UI Watch 4.5 beta 3 today. The changelog is focused on “Bugs that have been fixed” and other improvements to core functionality:

  • Improving Watchface GUI
  • Fixed restore problem after Tile backup
  • Fixed SysUI crash problem when pushing Home button during scrolling
  • Fixed Music Bixby malfunction problem
  • Improving wearing detection accuracy
  • Improving usability of Alarm, Stopwatch, Timer, and World Clock
  • Stabilizing touch performance
  • Improving power consumption caused by Buds auto switch communication
  • Improving performance of automatic exercise
  • Improving recognition rate of Wrist up when bicycle exercise
  • Fixed BT connection problem when running gallery app
  • Other improvements are applied

Samsung says that the S/W version today is ZVFA and that:

Watch4 Manager (2.2.11.22063011) for Beta has been newly released. Please update to the latest version through Watch plugin download button in the Beta registration notice.

One UI Watch 4.5 beta 3
One UI Watch 4.5 beta 3

Meanwhile, Evan Bless yesterday posted official “wearOS 3.5 / One UI Watch 4.5” images that were presumably made by Samsung to detail what’s new. We see the added watch face  complications, as well as the new QWERTY keyboard with ability to switch to dictation and handwriting.

Other highlights include dual SIM functionality when calling and numerous accessibility additions like enabling the TalkBack screen reader with a double press of the home key, color correction (under Visibility enhancements), Left/right sound balance (Hearing), Tap duration (Interaction and dexterity), and Accessibility shortcut (Double press).

More on Galaxy Watch:

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 One UI Watch

