1More EVO earbuds get firmware update that adds EQ profiles and ANC memory

The 1More EVO earbuds are a genuinely great pair of earbuds. They have a rich sound profile and push the boundaries of sound versus price. One of the major downfalls of the earbuds was not the earbuds themselves, but the function of the app and the lack thereof of EQ profiles. A new firmware update available for the 1More EVO earbuds is set to change that.

As mentioned above, the 1More EVO earbuds are a great pair of earbuds. Not only do they fit well and sit in the ear comfortably, but they sound great for the size and price they come in at. While testing ours out extensively, there was only one irritating aspect of how the earbuds worked, and it wasn’t even an issue with the buds themselves.

1More has something called SoundID, which allows users to take a test, choosing which audio profiles sound better over the other. You run through a gambit of about 9 different sound profiles, all taking place within the same song loop. Your task is to choose between A and B for each pair. In the end, the app will determine an EQ profile that fits you. The issue is that this system is far from perfect, and when using the earbuds, I ended up reverting back to the unadjusted stock sound of the earbuds.

Now, 1More is implementing a different system for the EVO earbuds through a firmware update. This firmware update brings a few new features, including an improved EQ setting system. Users can choose between a set of 12 preset EQ profiles developed by 1More or they can create their own sound profile. Unlike SoundID, the new update allows you to adjust the simulated frequency response graph using sliders, tuning your lows, mids, and high ends.

Another feature making its way to the EVO earbuds is ANC memory. Prior to this update, EVO earbuds would reset themselves every time you took them out of the case. If you set ANC to “strong” and put them back in the case, you’d find yourself with a different setting the next time they came out. The new firmware update brings a function wherein the earbuds will remember the ANC settings you last used and apply them for the current session.

According to 1More, the release date was set tentatively for July 10. As of the time of writing this article, EVO earbuds firmware version 1.0.2 is not yet available.

More on Audio:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: