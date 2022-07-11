Here’s how many 9to5Google readers said they suffer from Pixel 6 connectivity problems

Connectivity issues and problems have been near the top of the list of complaints we have heard from Pixel 6 owners almost since launch. Last week we asked you if you were affected, and here’s just what 9to5Google readers had to say.

Here’s a quick recap of why this has come to the forefront again. A recent deep dive by Android Authority showcased some of the weaknesses of the Pixel 6 Pro connectivity in built-up or congested areas. Combine that with a multitude of complaints dating back to late 2021 and plenty of changelog notes for “connectivity fixes,” and, clearly, there is more to this than just a few sporadic problem devices.

Although it’s not going to be 100% accurate, a sizable number of our readers suggest that they have experienced slow or problematic connectivity-related issues with their Pixel 6 or 6 Pro handset. The most predominant is that of cellular data. 38.25% of you out there that responded to our initial survey have had problems with cellular or mobile data when using the Pixel 6/6 Pro.

Reader Simon has major problems with 4G and 5G data connections with his Pixel 6 unit in the UK – it can make calls but viewing webpages and apps that rely on mobile data poses major issues. He goes on to specify that even toggling Airplane Mode doesn’t even resolve the problem. Rebooting is the only way to ensure that data connectivity is restored — not exactly ideal. Mckillio has had a similar experience and even said that they’ll “be getting the 7” even if “it’s only a 5% improvement.”

A pretty sizable 23.3% of our readership has been experiencing severe Wi-Fi and cellular data connection problems. Given that a smartphone requires an internet connection to be considered usable, that is bound to be infuriating. Reader Brett has signal and connection drops “constantly” but notes that his annoyances taint “such a top level phone.”

Some 21.4% of those who responded said that they have experienced no connectivity issues or problems while using the Pixel 6. Reader Omega192 makes an interesting point that might help out some people with most severe issues. Setting cell network preference to LTE rather than 5G, could resolve major issues, but this isn’t exactly ideal when 5G connectivity is one of the core selling points of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

15% of you out there have had some minor connection problems, with some suggesting that software updates have helped resolve any lingering pain points. That seems to be a smaller proportion of our readership though. A fairly tiny 2% of you out there have experienced other connection problems such as Bluetooth and even when using Nearby Share functions.

What’s sad about Pixel 6 connectivity problems is that there is never an easy fix. It’s reached the point where some including reader megatomic have even had to return their device and swap out for (in his case) a Galaxy S22+ to get reliable connectivity and signal on their device. Reader Mike probably said it better than anyone, while he prefers the Pixel UI and software, at the end of the day, you need your “phone to actually be a phone.”

Let us know what you think down in the comments section below.

