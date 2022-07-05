Are you affected by or experiencing Pixel 6 signal and connectivity issues? [Poll]

While we’re sure that most Pixel 6 and 6 Pro owners have not experienced issues, there are still people out there with the latest Google flagship duo with complaints and problems. A somewhat major problem that some are facing is seriously poor connectivity issues with the Pixel 6 series.

Some complaints stem from a somewhat fudged January 2022 security update, with dropouts, lag and just general connectivity issues resulting in – completely understandable – frustration from Pixel 6 and 6 Pro owners. Older complaints date back to late-2021 and were brought about with Android 12. It seems that this didn’t just affect Pixel 6 devices, but other Pixel hardware, too. A fix was issued at the time, but that hasn’t helped everyone.

An excellent deep dive by Android Authority into the intricacies of the connectivity problem that dulls the sheen of the Pixel 6 Pro is a great example of the kind of problems that many owners are facing. Wi-Fi and LTE network scanning in congested areas often require a quick restart or bump into Airplane mode to fully resolve scanning and incredibly slow reconnection response. As AA notes, there are some sizeable complaint threads on places such as Reddit, the official Google Support Forums, and the multitude of social networks you may use daily. Updates have helped some, but hindered others. Sadly, the problem doesn’t appear to have a one size fits all solution.

Combine connectivity issues with a few more prominent or more widely known Pixel 6 frustrations – such as the fingerprint scanner – and it certainly becomes a hard sell as a device for prospective buyers. Understandably, not everyone is having the same experience. Variety is the spice of life after all, but this could easily lead to device returns and replacements.

Personally, I work from home and the only annoying thing I see regularly is that my Pixel 6 will sometimes think that it’s connected to my Wi-Fi network up to a quarter of a mile from my house. It’s not a big deal, but I’d prefer this didn’t happen at all. In built-up or highly populated areas my signal seems to be fine, but I often use public Wi-Fi anyway. This likely mitigates any potential problems.

This talking point certainly has us wondering if you are experiencing major issues with connectivity on your Pixel 6 or 6 Pro? Let us know using the poll below and be sure to elaborate down in the comments section.

