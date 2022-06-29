Review: Pixel 6 gets customizable protection and gorgeous leather patina with dbrand Grip

The Pixel lineup has long been full of inconsistent designs and, to a similar extent, inconsistent success with each model. As a result, one big problem that buyers of Google’s phones face is a lack of good accessories. But one case that steps in to fill the gap that many others leave behind is the dbrand Grip, which can outfit the Pixel 6 with the colors of your choice or a genuinely gorgeous leather finish.

The dbrand Grip is a case from everyone’s favorite sarcastic skin maker, and it’s not particularly new to the market. The Grip first debuted back in 2017, and dbrand redesigned it not long after to address some early complaints, such as the case being too grippy.

But since the beginning, the concept of this case has remained quite simple, which allows the Grip to be quite good at its job.

The case is moderately thick and adds both traction and protection to your device – a bit more than you’d find from the average case. It’s not quite approaching the “my phone is a tank” stage, but it’s also going beyond the bare minimum here. For me, the thickness made my Pixel 6 Pro, an already huge device, feel a bit unwieldy at first, but over a few weeks, I’ve grown used to it. The Grip also has a noticeable lip around the display, which is great for protecting the screen.

Most elements of the Grip are also well done. The buttons are clicky and tactile, and there’s plenty of room in the USB-C cutout to fit every cable I’ve tried. That’s a bit of a double-edged sword, though, as the cutout is also unusually sharp, which isn’t very comfortable if you tend to rest your phone on a finger when you hold it.

But the real star of the show here is the customization on the back. The dbrand Grip ships to you blank, with the skins of your choice included in the packaging.

You can pick anything in dbrand’s collection for the Grip, with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro offering skins for the bottom of the device, the camera module, and for the small strip up above the camera. It’s a great opportunity to really mix it up and match the case to your own personal style. It’s a bit of a shame you can’t customize the pieces individually when buying the Grip, but you can pick up additional skins for $9.99 each and mix-and-match.

For me, though, the only option was going to be leather. Earlier this year, I spent a few weeks with the Bellroy leather case for the Pixel 6 Pro, which was a solid option but lacked the excellent patina that a traditional leather case would build up over time.

Needless to say, I was pretty glad when dbrand reached out offering a chance to try out its leather skin on a Grip case for the Pixel 6 Pro.

About a month into using the Grip with a dark brown leather skin, it’s already built up a healthy patina from skin oils and general wear and tear. And, I know exactly what I have to look forward to, looking over at my Galaxy Z Fold 3, which has had a leather skin on it for a few months longer.

Patina is no joke with dbrand’s leather offerings either. The company actively encourages patina with a “leather balm” that you can manually apply to the skin to speed up patina. It won’t develop a striking aged look overnight, but it definitely makes an impact.

At $55 for the combo of a Grip case for the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, plus a leather skin of your choice, it’s certainly a worthwhile buy – it better be, cows died for this.

You can buy the dbrand Grip with a leather skin, or any of dbrand’s traditional skins, from the company’s website.

