Samsung quietly unveils Galaxy M13 series in India w/ LCD displays, 50MP cameras, more

Damien Wilde

- Jul. 14th 2022 3:03 am PT

Galaxy M13
Samsung has quietly unveiled the Galaxy M13 and M13 5G in India, in turn adding another affordable device to its growing M-series in the regions.

The duo have popped up on the Samsung India website (h/t SamMobile) and there are some notable differences between each handset. However, there’s likely a lot here that will pique the interest of those shopping for a new device on a budget.

Let’s start with the Galaxy M13 as the more “affordable” model. It comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display rated at FHD+ resolution with a 480-nit peak brightness. A Gorilla Glass 5 coating should help protect the screen too.

Internally, the Exynos 850 processor is utilized alongside 4/6GB RAM, 64/128GB internal storage with a microSD card slot. It includes a sizable 6,000mAh battery with 15W charging speeds supported. At the rear, there’s a 50-megapixel main camera paired with a 5-megapixel ultrawide, and 2-megapixel depth camera. There’s a dewdrop notch in the display that hosts an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

As for the Galaxy M13 5G, it comes with a marginally smaller 6.5-inch IPS LCD set at a lower HD+ resolution. It does include a 90Hz refresh rate, 400-nit maximum brightness, and is coated in Gorilla Glass 3 for protection.

This 5G-capable smartphone comes with MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, 4/6GB RAM/ 64/128GB internal storage with microSD card slot. There’s a 5,000mAh battery that includes 15W wired charging support. There’s also a 3.5mm headphone for wired audio support.

The Galaxy M13 and M13 5G ship with Android 12. One UI 4.1 includes a plethora of new features such as RAM Plus, Smart Widgets, Object eraser, and much more. Samsung’s website doesn’t include any details on update schedule for the duo.

The 4GB/64GB Galaxy M13 starts at ₹11,999 while the 6GB/128GB model is priced at ₹13,999. The Galaxy M13 5G starts at ₹13,999 and for the 4GB/64GB storage variant and ₹15,999 for the 6GB/128GB model. Both phones will be available in three color variants: Aqua Green, Midnight Blue, and Stardust Brown.

